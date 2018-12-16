Norma Jean Watson Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Norma J. Watson, 89, of Canfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 14, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong member of the Canfield United Methodist Church, Norma leaves behind her children two daughters, Janet Stephens and Ellen Tressel (Jim). Norma also had four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, David in 1991 as well as her husband of 68 years, Frank Watson in 2017.

Norma was born on September 2, 1929 in Schenectady, New York, the daughter of Norman and Lottie Probst Hitchcock.

Norma graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1946 and was a native of the Youngstown area most all of her life.

Norma’s lifelong service to her community was through volunteer work for a variety of organizations. Her lifelong involvement included the Canfield United Methodist Church where she served as President of the United Methodist Women; The Federated Women’s Club; Chair of the Mahoning County Cancer Campaign, as well as the Canfield Republican Women’s Club. Norma’s board affiliations included the Friends of American Art, Fellows Riverside Gardens and the Youngstown Playhouse.

Although her volunteer work was an important part of her life, her true passion was devoted to raising her three children; along with her love of tennis, traveling, art and bridge.

Through her lifetime, Norma and her husband, Frank worked tirelessly on behalf of the Youngstown State University and contributed over $3 million toward the Recreation Center on the YSU Campus, the indoor training facility appropriately named the W.A.T.T.S-Watson and Tressel Training Site and most recently the Frank and Norma Watson Student Success Center. In 2007, Norma and her husband, Frank were honored as YSU’s Friends of the University, one of the university’s highest honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Services to honor Norma’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 18 at the Canfield United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m.

Friends may call prior to the Service from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday, December 18.

Norma will be interred at the North Jackson Township Cemetery, North Jackson, Ohio.

Our appreciation and heartfelt thanks extends to Briarfield Manor who provided excellent care and comfort for Norma.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions to honor Norma can be made to the following, The YSU Foundation, The Frank and Norma Watson Student Success Center, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44502 or to The Canfield United Methodist Church, Trustees Maintenance Fund, 27 South Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

