Norma Jean Kresen, Champion, Ohio

CAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Kresen, 81, of Champion, entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. at Windsor House of Champion with her family at her side, under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born on July 26, 1938 in Warren, the daughter of the late Carl and Doris Clem Gipp and was a lifelong area resident.

A homemaker, Norma loved to sew and make quilts.

On January 19, 1957, Norma married John Kresen and they were married for 61 years until his passing on March 16, 2018.

She is survived by three children, John C. “Jack” (Shirley Kuriatnyk) Kresen of Warren, Craig R. “Randy” (Natalie) Kresen of Orlando, Florida and Carlene (Steve) Barnhart of Mecca; ten grandchildren, Shane, Melody, Crystal, Jack Daniel, Lacey, Steven, Michelle, Mandy and twins, Kyle and Kristen; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Bicknell.

Per her request, a caring cremation will take place and services will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, North East in Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.