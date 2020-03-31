Norma Jean Fiorito, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Fiorito, 87, of West Edison Avenue died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Edison Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in New Castle on October 8, 1932 a daughter of the late Anthony and Marie (DiThomas) Toscano, Sr.

She was married to the late Angelo M. Fiorito who died April 10, 1984.

Mrs. Fiorito retired as a secretary from Liberty Mutual and then she worked a number of years in sales at Sears in New Castle.

She loved to dress up, shop and go to the casino.

She is survived by one daughter, Gina M. Groenbeck and her husband, Edward, of Davenport, Iowa and a number of special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis Toscano and Anthony “Tosk”’ Toscano, Jr. and seven sisters, Lenore Piccari, Mary Panasewicz, Florence Yanucil, Caroline Poskin, Margaret Scafuri, Connie Fiori and Ann Toscano.

A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.