Norma Jean Findley, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Findley, 89, of Hermitage, formerly Sharpsville, passed away on October 9, 2019 in John XXIII Nursing Home.



Norma was born on April 9, 1930 to Herman W. and Grace E. (Ague) Jennings in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. She attended Sharpsville High School.

Norma worked as a cashier for D’Onofrio’s until her retirement.

On August 13, 1951 she married her husband, the late Thomas F. “Tucker” Findley who passed away January 29, 2017.



She was a member of Sharpsville United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending the First Assembly of God in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Norma truly had a servant’s heart and lived her life by the golden rule, treating others how she wanted to be treated. In her earlier years she was a top softball player in Mercer County. She was also an accomplished bowler, participating in many local women’s’ leagues where she regularly held top series, top average, and top game honors. In 1997 she was inducted into the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame. Norma was also closely tied to her community where she worked tirelessly to help the homeless and also organized many local fundraisers for others.



Norma is survived by her two sons, Craig (Shelly) Findley of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Brian (Pam) Findley of Hubbard, Ohio, grandchildren Thomas H. Findley, Heather M. Kilgore and her significant other Joe Minto, Timothy E. (Teresa) Findley, Jason Findley, Natalie Dundon, Brittany (Dustin) Kulka, Nathaniel Findley, Elysia (Shaun) McCullough, Adam (Terri) Findley, daughter in law Valerie M. Findley, also surviving are 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Thomas E. Findley, sisters, Erla Ann DelFratte, June Sherman, brothers, Herman “Bud” Jennings and Keith “Cheater” Redmond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of donors’ choice in memory of Norma.



Friends may call Monday October 14, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Mike Sabella, officiating.



Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service.