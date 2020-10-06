Norma J. “Grammy Norm” McHale, Greenville, PA

Norma J. “Grammy Norm” McHale , age 75, of Kitch Rd., Greenville passed away Sunday morning, October 4, 2020 of natural causes in UPMC Greenville.

She was born in Albion on April 7, 1945 a daughter of William and Priscilla (Peterson) Owen.

She was a 1963 graduate of Jamestown High School.

On July 23, 1965 Norma married Robert L. McHale, he passed away December 9, 2018.

She was employed for many years at Werner Ladder Co. in the fab department, retiring in 2000.

Norma loved her two dear friends Pat Manko and Denise Thomas. She truly enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she also loved her dog Ramsey.

She is survived by a daughter, April L. Alcorn and her husband Scott of Greenville; a son, Robert J. McHale and his wife Jill of Neshanock Township; two sisters, Lorainne Floch and her husband Tim of Jamestown and Sherry Grygo and her husband Mike of Erie; two brothers, George Owen and his wife Deb of Ohio and Kenny Owen of Jamestown; five grandchildren, Justine Brenot and her husband Shane, Brittany John and her husband Zach, Madison McHale, Maeley McHale, Maxwell McHale; four great grandchildren, Brantley Brenot, Brylee Brenot, Lainee Brenot and Wesson John.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers Bill Owen and Gary Owen, a sister Caroline Owen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Joshua Reichard, cousin to Norma, officiating.

Masks are required for all in attendance.



Inurnment will be in Stevenson Cemetery.

More stories from WKBN.com: