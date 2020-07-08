Norma “Dee” Collins, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma “Dee” Collins, 86, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

She was born June 17, 1934 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Tossoni Ulbright.

Norma was an animal lover who loved to feed the horses with her daughter, she was an avid gardener with a green thumb and enjoyed canning and dancing.

Norma is survived by her children: one son, Blair (Donna Kaiser) Ferguson of Lisbon and two daughters, Tammy (Bob) Coppock, whom she lived with of Rogers and Diane (Walt Richards) Ferguson of Lisbon; grandchildren, Travis (Amanda) Ferguson, Heather (Charlie) Rowe, Connie Pickens, Jennifer (Lee Wyant) Ferguson and Codee Coppock; great-grandchildren, Kaylie Allison, Emma Wyant, Lacey and Brianna Pickens; a sister, Laverne McCoy of Florida and a host of friends that she considered adopted family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Linda Ferguson and a sister, Bonnie Burns.

Per her request no services will be observed at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home is East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.