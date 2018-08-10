Norina "Nor" Farkas Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Norina “Nor” Farkas, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018, in Masury, with loving family by her side after a brief illness. She was 96.

Norina was born in Staub, Kentucky, on February 27, 1922, a daughter to Jerry and Jennie (DiSilvestri) Camerlengo.

She retired after 23-plus years of service with National Castings Division of Midland-Ross Corporation, where she worked as an accounting clerk. In addition, she worked at the former Roberts Hardware, Sharon, for 12 years as a bookkeeper.

Mrs. Farkas was a member of the St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Vienna, Ohio and formerly a charter member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Masury.

Survivors include her sister, Jeanette Arcade of Masury; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and 11 godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Michael Farkas, whom she married May 2, 1970, he died on October 26, 2003; her brother, Dominic Camerlengo and his wife, Mary; her sister, Delphine Zarella and her husband, Alfred; her brother-in-law, Patsy Arcade; her sister-in-law, Susan Bee and her nephew and godchild, Joseph Arcade.

A memorial service will be offered for Norina on Monday, August 13, 2018, at 12:00 Noon, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. Family and friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, prior to the service.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions may be made to the church care of the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.