Norena D. Wilson, Lisbon, Ohio

Lisbon – Norena D. Wilson, 81, passed away early Monday morning, December 9, 2019 at her home.

Born December 5, 1938 in Greenford, she was a daughter of the late Andrew H. and Norena (Eddy) Zalick.

A homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and baking and collecting cookbooks. She spent a lot of time playing games on her computer and enjoyed doing ceramics and plastic canvas.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include her children Cindy (Glenn Lindner) King of Lisbon, Gloria (Don) Ardale of Boardman, and Dwight (Roxanne Chetock) Wilson of Lisbon; five grandchildren: Tommy Eskew, Jennifer Eskew, Rance Perrino, Jessica Lindner, and Hayden Wilson. There are five great grandchildren as well as her sister Christina Feudale and her brothers Warner and Jeff Zalick.

Norena was preceded in death by her husband Dwight Wilson; sisters Shirley Baker and Bonnie Dyke, and a grandson, Jullian Green.

There will be a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Matt Doerle Crossroads Hospice Chaplain, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Weber Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

