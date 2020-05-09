Nora Priscilla Quarles Blue, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nora Priscilla Quarles Blue, 94 of Warren, departed this life Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home of natural causes.

She was born September 15, 1925 in Covington, Virginia, the daughter of George A. and Mabel Wilson Quarles, residing in the area since 2006, coming from Morgantown, West Virginia.

Ms. Blue was employed with West Virginia University for 20 years as the Food Service Supervisor, before retiring.

She was a 1943 graduate of Mongalia High School, attended West Virginia State for one year, then graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree.

She was a member of Jones United Methodist Church, where she was a deaconess before joining Third Christian Church.

She belonged to Delta Sigma Theta, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, West Virginia Elks and enjoyed bowling, sewing and traveling.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Mrs. Patricia A. (Donald) Smith of Warren and Mrs. Etta Y. Williams of Columbus; one brother, Kenneth Quarles of Long Island, New York; nine grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George R. Quarles and Patrick A. Quarles; one sister, Ms. Dorothy Nelson; a son-in-law, Alexander Williams.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Social distancing will be upheld. Burial with services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Dering-Henson Funeral Home and Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.