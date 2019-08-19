Nora Leona Frantz Fulton, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nora Leona Frantz Fulton, 100, of 570 Mercer Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away following a brief illness at 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Sharon Regional Medical Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania, with her family by her side.

She was born in New Hamburg, Pennsylvania on August 30, 1918 to the late Daniel and Wilda Celesta (Mowry) Frantz.

Nora attended school in New Hamburg and was a homemaker. She previously worked at Chase’s Laundry in Greenville, The Brass Factory in Kinsman and as a waitress in Greenville.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Greenville.

Nora was an excellent cook who loved spending time visiting with family, nieces, nephews and friends. She enjoyed her Sunday drives, playing cards, crossword puzzles and watching television game shows and the QVC Channel.

She was married to Bernard F. Fulton Sr. on July 24, 1954 and he preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 1993.

Nora is survived by her son with whom she resided, Bernard F. (Bernie) Fulton Jr. and his wife Ruth, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; grandson, Todd F. Taylor of State College, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Olive Clark of Deltona, Florida and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters: Viola Steelsmith, Mabel Doyle, Ruby Walters, Lucille Groover and Irene Frantz and two brothers, Norman and Clifford Frantz.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, with Rev. Frank Lane, Pastor of the Church of God Transfer and Interim Pastor of First Baptist Church, Transfer and Rev. Greg Niver, Pastor of Emmanuel Nazarene Church, DuBois, co-officiating.

Burial will follow at Delaware Cemetery, Fredonia, Pennsylvania with committal prayers.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125