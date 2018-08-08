Noel Suarez Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 11, at the Tod Homestead Cemetery Chapel, for Mr. Noel Suarez, 61, Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, August 5, 2018 in St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Mr. Suarez was born on May 23, 1957, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, a son of Antonio Suarez and Carmen Rosario.

He was a laborer at a recycling center.

He leaves his wife, Calimeta Hernandez Navarro; a son, Riccardo (Elisa) Salinas and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may call on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

