Noel D. Sallie, Union Township, PA

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Noel D. Sallie, 53, of Isabelle Avenue, Union Township, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, with her devoted brother Eric by her side for the last 3 months.

She was born June 29, 1966 in New Castle, the daughter of the late Earl ‘Muff’ Sallie and Nora Lee (Slamon) Sallie, her mother survives in New Castle.

Noel received a Bachelor’s’ of Art in Communication with an emphasis on Radio and Television Production. After graduation she worked as an announcer for WAXF, WKST, WYFM and WPIC Radio and was a producer and disc jockey for WSRU Radio.

She was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Rho (National Broadcasting Society), Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and the Slippery Rock University Marching Rockets Band.

She has since worked for the last 20 years as a claims taker for Liberty Mutual.

Noel was a member of the El Fityet Allaween Syrian Association and she loved animals and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her brother, Eric Sallie of Las Vegas, Nevada, her aunt, JoAnn Gangone, her uncle Dr. Dennis Slamon and many loving cousins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. Michael Alley will officiate.

Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Noel’s name to: ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-0929.