Noble J. Harmon, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Noble J. Harmon, Jr., 70, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born January 14, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Noble and Marie Beverly Harmon, Sr., residing in Cincinnati for four years.

Mr. Harmon was employed with WCI Steel Corporation for 34 years as a Crane Operator, before retiring November 1, 2002. He also served as a deputy sheriff for 21 years with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home as a funeral attendant.

He was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church, the Northside Old Timers and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He was a 1968 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Youngstown State University.

Mr. Harmon served honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a Private 1st Class during the Vietnam War.

He married Bernice Patterson Harmon, February 6, 1982.

Besides his wife of Cincinnati, he leaves to mourn one son, LaMont Harmon of Youngstown; five daughters, Ms. Kimber Gibson of Atlanta, Georgia, Ms. Danielle R. Harmon and Ms. Linda M. Harmon, both of Cincinnati, Mrs. Earline (Robert) Owens of Boardman and Ms. Katina Echols of Columbus; three sisters, Mrs. Judy (JV) Belcher, Ms. Annette Harmon and Mrs. Eartha (Melvin) Sanders, all of Youngstown; 26 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Danny Harmon and Garfield Harmon; two sisters, Ms. Katy Marie Harmon and Ms. Joyce Davis and one grandson, James Revere, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Gospel Temple Baptist Church in Campbell.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.