Nina Mae Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Nina Mae Johnson will be held Saturday, August 1 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Johnson affectionately known as “Big Mama”departed this life Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Nina was born June 21, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Edna Barne Flakes and Isadore Briscoe.

She was a loving homemaker who loved cooking and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish in memory her children, Lance, Sr. (Devita) Johnson and Van (Brenda) Johnson, all of Clarksville, Tennessee and Valerie Johnson-Perry with whom she made her home; her siblings, Esther Jenkins of Chicago, Illinois and Edmond (Gwen) Flakes of Youngstown, Ohio; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Johnson; her son, Vincent Johnson; her sister, Juanita Burbridge; her aunts, Hannah Webster and Elizabeth Gains and great-grandson, Carlos Cruze, Jr.

Please continue to follow the CDC recommendations by wearing a face mask or covering and practice social distancing when greeting the family.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services. Please visit jewashingtonfuneralservices.com to leave condolences and to sign the online guestbook.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Nina Mae Johnson