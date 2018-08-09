My Valley Tributes

Nila A. Beaver Obituary

Greenville, Pennsylvania - August 7, 2018

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Nila A. Beaver, age 91, of East Avenue, Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, August 7,  2018 due to injuries sustained in a fall.  

She was born in Miami, Florida, December 31, 1926 to Clayton R. and Celia R. (Border) Kaufman. 

Nila was a 1944 graduate of Conemaugh Township High School and received her secretarial degree from Thiel College.  

Nila was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Greenville, where she was active with the Altar Guild and the music with Sunday School; as well as serving as the assistant financial secretary. 

She was a member of the Greenville Orpheus Club and had served as the treasurer of the Hospitality Shop at UPMC Greenville for 30 years.  

An accomplished pianist, Nila served as the rehearsal pianist for the Messiah in Greenville for many years and had been an accompanist for many local musical recitals. Her other interests included knitting, reading and working on crossword puzzles.  

On June 10, 1950, she married Charles A. Beaver, he passed away January 27, 1991.  

She is survived by three daughters, Mary Alice Irvine and her husband, Philip, of Renton, Washington, Rebecca A. Johns and her husband, Jeffrey, of Hermitage and Caroline A. Kuwada of Kent, Washington; four grandchildren, Allison Adams and her husband, Brogan, Amy Stroup and husband, Dollen, Laura Sonney and her husband, Josh and Matthew Johns and six great-grandchildren, Charles Shaffer, Madelyn Shaffer, Cason Connelly, Brayden Stroup, Oliver Stroup and Ava Sonney. 

She was preceded in death by her father; her mother, Celia R. Clarke and her husband, Riley and a brother, John Lee Kaufman.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 12, 2018, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Monday, August 13, 2018, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Dennis Blauser, officiating Interim Pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, PA 16125 or Greenville Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 354, Greenville, PA 16125.

