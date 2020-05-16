Nicole M. Hodges, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole M. Hodges, age 40, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home.

She was born September 18, 1979 in North Bay, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Reinhold and Christine (Mackey) Schober and had lived in Ohio since the mid-1980s.

Nicole attended Warren G. Harding High School and worked for the Tribune Chronicle.

Her love of life was a great strength for herself and those she loved. She enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Indians and her girls’ games, music, going to concerts and working on the computer.

Precious memories of Nicole live on with her father, Reinhold Schober of Warren; her beloved husband, Shawn D. Hodges, whom she married Valentine’s Day, 2007 and with whom she was together for nineteen years; four children: Shawn Hodges II, Jayson Hodges, Kaylee Hodges, and Hailey Hodges, all of Warren; two sisters, Erica Schober of Warren and Courtney Ward of Bristol; and one brother, Kurt Schober.

Her mother, Christine Schober, precedes her in death.

Services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.