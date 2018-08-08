Nicole M. Adams Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, August 10 at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, for Ms. Nicole M. Adams, 34, Youngstown departed this life Saturday August 4, 2018 at her residence.

Ms. Adams was born September 14, 1983, in Youngstown, a daughter of Derrick Atkinson and Carmella Adams.

She attended Woodrow Wilson high School and obtained her Nurse's Assistant Certification.

She was a childhood member of the church and later attended 5th Avenue Community Church.

She enjoyed cooking, reading and most of all writing.

She leaves her mother, Carmella (Patrick) Hymes; children, Nauje M., Col'De N. Adams, DaNya N. and Nijah L. Adams; siblings, Laniece Adams, Chris Thomas and Robin Briggs; grandparents, Rosilee Adams and Forest Adams, Sr.; great-grandmother, Mary Allen; her companion, Troy Lyons and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Betty and Howard Atkinson, Mae Pearl and Alfred Dunn and Ella and Daniel Atkinson.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon Friday, August 10 at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

