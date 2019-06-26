Nick Gulu, Jr. Obituary

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nick Gulu, Jr., of Gustavus Township, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends.

He was born October 22, 1947, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Nick Gulu, Sr. and Jean Lucille (Miller) Gulu.

A lifetime area resident, Nick was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the United States Army for eight years.

He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and fishing. Nick was a jack-of-all-trades and was meticulous at taking care of his cars and trucks, bikes and boat.

Nick is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bonnie J. (Owsley) Gulu of Gustavus Township; his daughter, Natalie (Jared) Kerchofer of Tallmadge, Ohio; his son, Nick Gulu III of Georgia; his daughter, Melissa (David) Neff of Georgia; his sister, Jean Ann (Richard) Brenizer of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and his seven grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Joel Dickson, officiating.

A procession to Kinsman Cemetery will follow where military honors will take place. A private burial of his cremated remains will take place later in Kinsman Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Nick Gulu, Jr., please visit our Sympathy Store.