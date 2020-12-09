Nick E. Terbovich, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nick E. Terbovich, Sr., 85, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.



He was born in Lamberton, Pennsylvania on February 7, 1935 the son of John and Mary (Evanchek) Terbovich.

Nick honorably served in the United States Army.

He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

He retired after 30 years of service from VanHuffel Tube Corporation. After retiring he relocated to Florida and worked 15 years in the maintenance department at Harbor Federal Bank in Ft. Pierce, Florida.

Nick enjoyed being a snowbird going between his homes in Florida and Ohio. Over the years, he had various interest that included motorcycle riding, jet skiing, restoring cars, spending time outdoors and going to the beach.

Nick is survived by a daughter, Darlene (Don) Pitzer of Warren; son, Nicholas E. (Diane) Terbovich, Jr. of Austintown; two grandchildren, Nichole (Earl) Gardner and Shane Banjack; three stepgrandsons; three stepgreat-granddaughters; two sisters, Mildred (Jim) Hennessey of Cleveland and Luci Cropp of Virginia; former wife, June D. Terbovich of Ft. Pierce, Florida and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Terbovich, Jr.

At the request of Nick’s family, a celebration of life will be held at a future time.



Funeral Services were held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Burial was at Pineview Cemetery, Warren.



