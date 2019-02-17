Nicholas Cianci Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Nicholas Cianci, 101, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

He was born in Roccascalegna, Italy, on March 31, 1917, to Gaetano and Maria (Giangiordano) Cianci.

He immigrated to the United States at the age of 12. Settling in Greenville, he raised his family and operated several successful businesses.

He was a man of great faith, wisdom and love. He enjoyed cooking at family gatherings, golf, basket weaving, traveling, hunting, fishing, big band music, Turner Classic Movies and gardening. He was an accomplished card player and especially enjoyed bridge. Dad always appreciated a good conversation.

Nick attended St. Michael School and served in the United States Army from 1944-1946 during World War II.

He was the co-owner/operator of Cianci’s Restaurant/Motor Lodge for 50 years and had also been the original owner of Cianci’s Barber Shop. He also served on the Board of Directors at McDowell Bank.

Nick was a lifelong member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and was a past member of Knights of Columbus Fitzmartin Council #1446. He was a member of the American Legion Post 140 and was a past member of Greenville VFW Post 3374, B.P.O.E. #145, Greenville Family Moose Center #276 and the Italian Home Club.

On September 19, 1959, he married the former Gloria R. Maddalena. She survives at home.

Also surviving are four sons, Paul M. Cianci and wife, Pamela, Mark C. Cianci and wife, Kate, Richard J. Cianci and wife, Lydia and Eugene N. Cianci and wife, Pamela, all of Greenville; a sister, Rose Gerdy; a brother, John R. Cianci of Greenville; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Anthony Cianci and Camel Cianci.

Calling hours will be Monday, February 18, 2019, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania,

A Mass of Christian burial will take place Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, with Reverend V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial and military honors rendered by Greenville VFW Post 3374 in St. Michael Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Church Building Fund or St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 North High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.