Nelson Eugene Murrin, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson Eugene Murrin of Mentor, Ohio passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was 88.



Born June 19, 1931, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Mary Ardell (Eisenman) and Gerard “Jud” Michael Murrin.

Nelson had a lifelong love of education, graduating from Sacred Heart Seminary in Girard, Pennsylvania in 1950 and from Gannon College in Erie with honors in 1955. He later earned his Master’s of Arts from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1970.



Upon undergraduate graduation, he served in the Army military police in Trieste, Italy where he met his wife, the former Antonia Angela Miani in April 1956. They married there on October 12, 1957 and were devoted companions for 54 years until her death in 2012.

Nelson retired from Mentor High School in 1985 having taught English for 30 years.

He was a proud member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks becoming Exalted Ruler of the Willoughby Lodge in 1972 and District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the Elks Northwest North District of Ohio in 1977.



He leaves behind his brothers, William Murrin (Carol) of Hermitage, Thomas Murrin (Teresa) of Greenville, Michael Murrin (Chris) of Sharpsville and Lawrence (Joy) of Raleigh, North Carolina; his sisters, Elaine Gaus of Greenville, Gene Marie Murrin of Greenville, Margaret Moder (William) of Hermitage and Anne Portz (Matthew) of McMurray, Pennsylvania; 13 nephews and nieces, three grand-nephews and two grand-nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Anne Dupal Murrin; two brothers, Richard Murrin and Rev. Donald Murrin; son, John Franco Murrin; brother-in-law, Daniel Gaus and sister-in-law, Cori Murrin.

Calling hours will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at Gathering Space of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the church, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant

Burial with committal prayers and military honors rendered by Greenville VFW Post #3374 will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.