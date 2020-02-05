Nelson E. Harvey, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Nelson E. Harvey, Sr. will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at New Life Covenant Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Mr. Harvey passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at UPMC in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Harvey was born January 28, 1957, a son of the late Mr. Auburn Harvey, Sr. and Rosetta (Gummer) Harvey.

A lifelong Farrell resident, he graduated from Farrell High School in 1975.

For many years he was employed as a pastry mixer at Cheryl’s Cookies, Columbus, Ohio. He was also employed a short time at Midwest, Hubbard Ohio.

He is survived by a son, Nelson Harvey, Jr. of Sharon; his siblings, Mercedes Barnett (James), Elder Alison Crosby (Elder Elbert) Beltsville, Maryland, Auburn L. Harvey, Jr. (Cheryl) Palmdale, California, Rev. Charles Harvey (Janai) and Arthur Harvey, Lancaster, California, Lennie Harvey Atlanta, Georgia, Henry Harvey, Columbus, Ohio and Darius Wallace Pasadena, Calfornia and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Asia Mona Harvey; his parents and a sister, Cecila Harvey.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 8 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Nelson E. Harvey