Nellie Frances Bruce, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Union Baptist Church for Mrs. Nellie Frances Bruce, 94 of Youngtown, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Bruce was born December 29, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of William H. Sr. and Lovie Hannah Mass.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School. She had been employed with the General Electric Lamp Corporation. After leaving GE, she decided she would like to teach and at the age of 45 enrolled in Youngstown State University. Nellie received her BS degree in Education from YSU and began teaching in the Youngstown City School as a Special Education Teacher, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, where she served on the Altar Guild, chairperson of various committees, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, and Christian Education Department. She loved the Lord and was always willing to serve her church.

Mrs. Bruce was an avid Bridge player, being a member of the Lexington Bridge Club where she achieved being a director. She was a Life Master bridge player holding membership in both the American Bridge Association and the American Contract Bridge League. Nellie had received numerous awards and trophies for her Bridge competitions. Besides Bridge, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, jazz music and the YSU Jazz Ensemble.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, two children, Carol Herian and Herbert Herian both of Youngstown; three grandchildren; several great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest whom she married in 1967 and who passed away in 2006; a daughter, Marjorie L. Beal; a sister, Dorothy L. Mass and three brothers, William H. Jr., Charles T. and John V. Mass.

Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

