Neil Eugene Eddy, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neil E. Eddy, 92, of Howland Township, entered peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:59 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Home in Howland under the comforting care of hospice.

He was born August 8, 1927 in Ellicottsville, New York, the son of the late Amy Eddy Latchaw.

Neil attended Champion High School prior to enlisting in the United States Army. He served his country abroad during the Korean Conflict with the Military Police Division. For his service to his country he was awarded the Korean Conflict Service Medal and the United Nation Service Medal with three bronze service stars. Neil was awarded an honorable discharge on July 23, 1953 in Fort Sheridan, Illinois.

After the service, Neil was employed with Copperweld Steel first with the melt shop and then as a chart changer retiring in 1992 after 32 years of service.

He loved to listen to jazz music, was an avid Cleveland Indian and Browns fan and was an avid pool player, having played pool in various local pool leagues.

Neil is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Carolyn J. Edgar, whom he married on January 30, 1965; two sons, Michael (Jeannie) Eddy and Mark (Tess) Eddy all of Howland; four grandchildren Jessica, Natalie, Noah and Marissa Eddy and by a great-granddaughter, Emma Love.

In keeping with the order of the governor during the COVID 19 Pandemic Crisis in our country, there will be no public calling hours observed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered privately for the family on Monday, May 4, 2020 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak, pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Warren, officiating.

Burial will take place in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers being sent, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Neil’s honor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.