Nedra S. Richey, Petersburg, Ohio

My Valley Tributes

December 9, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Nedra S. Richey, Petersburg, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nedra S. Richey, 97, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Masternick Health Center following a brief illness.

Nedra was born November 7, 1922 in East Palestine, Ohio daughter of the late Homer and Mildred Augustine Buchecker.

She was a graduate of East Palestine High School and worked as a cook for Springfield Local Schools and was a homemaker.

Nedra was member of Mount Calvary Community Church in Unity, a past queen of the Pennsylvania Flying Farmers, member of the Mahoning County Extension and the Petersburg Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.

She was a mother to many.    

Nedra is survived by two sons, Gary (Lenore) Richey and Dan (Peggy) Richey both of Petersburg; three daughters, Barb (Don) Migliore of Lakeland, Florida, Leann (Cork) Wonner of Petersburg and Lori (Bill) James of Poland; daughter-in-law, Gale Richey of Lowell, Ohio; 20 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years in 2010, Bill Richey; son, Jon Richey; daughter-in-law, Kelly Richey; four siblings, John Buchecker, Eileen Ward, Alice Preston and Gertrude Dunn, as well as, two great-grandchildren, Kelly Richey and Chris Ward.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the New Springfield Church of God, 3649 E. Garfield Road and one hour prior to the service which will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13 at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name in lieu of flowers to the Mount Calvary Community Church in Unity.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com