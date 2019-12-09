Nedra S. Richey, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nedra S. Richey, 97, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Masternick Health Center following a brief illness.

Nedra was born November 7, 1922 in East Palestine, Ohio daughter of the late Homer and Mildred Augustine Buchecker.

She was a graduate of East Palestine High School and worked as a cook for Springfield Local Schools and was a homemaker.

Nedra was member of Mount Calvary Community Church in Unity, a past queen of the Pennsylvania Flying Farmers, member of the Mahoning County Extension and the Petersburg Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.

She was a mother to many.

Nedra is survived by two sons, Gary (Lenore) Richey and Dan (Peggy) Richey both of Petersburg; three daughters, Barb (Don) Migliore of Lakeland, Florida, Leann (Cork) Wonner of Petersburg and Lori (Bill) James of Poland; daughter-in-law, Gale Richey of Lowell, Ohio; 20 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years in 2010, Bill Richey; son, Jon Richey; daughter-in-law, Kelly Richey; four siblings, John Buchecker, Eileen Ward, Alice Preston and Gertrude Dunn, as well as, two great-grandchildren, Kelly Richey and Chris Ward.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the New Springfield Church of God, 3649 E. Garfield Road and one hour prior to the service which will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13 at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name in lieu of flowers to the Mount Calvary Community Church in Unity.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.