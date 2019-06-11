Nedda Pavicic Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church on Laird Avenue for Nedda Pavicic, 87, who passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Nedda was born in Toronto, Ohio on July 9, 1931, a daughter of Jacob and Mary Bena Marinkovich.

She was a graduate of Lordstown High School.

She was a member of the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church and the Circle of Serbian Sisters. She was also a church kitchen leader, a PTA member and a Brownie troop leader. She received the Church Sister of the Year Award and Mom of the Millennium Award..

Nedda was employed by Fisher Fazio Foods as a meat department clerk, retiring in 1994.

She is survived by a son, Brent (Debbie) Pavicic of Rochester, New York; a daughter Denise Narancich (John Margaritis) of Elmhurst, Illinois; a brother, Pete Marinkovich; a sister, Mary Beardslee; 14 grandchildren, Jason Narancich (Tracy), Lauren O’Meal Pavicic (Dan), Justin Narancich (Kelly), Jordan Narancich (Jen), Chris Pavicic (Erica), Louie Maier (Dayna), Reneelyn Maier Maisto (Mike) and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eli Pavicic, whom she married July 22, 1951; sisters, Martha Machaskee, Helen Rajsich, Ann Sinclair and brothers, Jack, Steve and Martin Marinkovich .

Friends may call on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown, with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, June 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the church immediately preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Nedda Pavicic’s name to: Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 54 Laird Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.