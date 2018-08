Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Nautica NeJea Marie Davis passed away Monday, August 6.

A gathering of family and friends will take place Saturday, August 11, 10:00 a.m. at Greater New & Living Way Temple of the Apostolic Faith Church, 840 Highland Road, Sharon, PA 16146.

A celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 11 at the church.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service.