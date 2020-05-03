Nathaniel William Castia, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nathaniel William “Nate” Castia, 33, of Farrell, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home.

Nate was born on January 14, 1987 to Ramon C. Castia and Deborah A. (Wolfe) Fobes in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He earned his high school diploma. Nathaniel worked as a laborer for Greenville Metals.

He loved riding off road vehicles snow mobiles, ATVs, and dirt bikes. Nate always wanted his own low rider and appreciated that modified vintage Impala style. He loved time spent with his niece, Alana.

Nathaniel is survived by his mother, Deborah A. (Wesley) Fobes of Farrell; uncles, William (Dixie) Wolfe and Dale “Curley” Wolfe; aunt, Maryann (Ruby) Castia; niece, Alana Castia and sister in law, Ashley Kohnne.

He was preceded in death by father, Ramon Charles Castia; brother, Joshua Castia; grandparents, Hilda and Dale Wolfe and William and Mary King.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, LLC, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.