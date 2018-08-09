My Valley Tributes

Nathan LePas Logan Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - July 30, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2018 02:18 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2018 02:18 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the World Fellowship Interdenominational Church, 494 W. Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, for Mr. Nathan LePas Logan, 62, of Youngstown who transitioned to a better life on Monday, July 30, 2018 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center - Youngstown.

Mr. Logan, lovingly known as “Big Red”, was born December 15, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Nathaniel “Hook” and Margaret Wilson Logan. 

He was a 1975 South High School graduate and attended Michigan State and Youngstown State Universities majoring in engineering. 

He had worked with Borden Dairy for 24 years, Taylor Steel for seven years and Parker Hannafin (formerly Commercial Shearing) for ten years, retiring in 2011. As a youth, Nathan would work with his father as a stable hand at the “McGuffey Dude Ranch”.

He was a member of the World Fellowship Interdenominational Church where he served as an usher. He also attended the Agape Bible Fellowship Church in Maryland, where he also served as an usher. 

He was one of the founders of the “5 Serious Brothers” Production Company. 

Nathan enjoyed gardening, horseback riding (having won the 4-H Blue Ribbon Champion), boxing, loved the outdoors and was an excellent swimmer.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, his children, Nathan Logan, Keland Logan and Bradley Logan all of Youngstown, Lauren Sullivan of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Adrian Ball of Boston, Massachusetts and Leigha Sullivan of Landover, Maryland; four sisters, Marilyn (Dennis) Riggins of Atlanta, Georgia, Jennifer Logan, Brenda Logan and Natetay Jones all of Youngstown; four grandchildren; his fiancée, Carla K. Sullivan of Palmer Park, Maryland and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and three brothers.

Friends may call Friday, August 10, 2018 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home and on Saturday, August 11 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Norina
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Norina "Nor" Farkas Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • John Thomas Collister Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John Thomas Collister Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Margaret L. Zedaker Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Margaret L. Zedaker Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Johnnie Russell Brown Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Johnnie Russell Brown Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cheryl L. Yake Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl L. Yake Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Terry R. Bowlin, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Terry R. Bowlin, Jr. Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Leon E. Flickinger Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Leon E. Flickinger Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Earl Alexander Lively Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Earl Alexander Lively Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 27, 2018

    Read More »
  • Wilma D.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Wilma D. "Wilm" Taylor Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Carolyn Elaine Green Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carolyn Elaine Green Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cleophus Jarmon Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cleophus Jarmon Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 31, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bessie Mae Burney-Lewis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bessie Mae Burney-Lewis Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 1, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert Lee
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert Lee "Bobby" Dickson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 30, 2018

    Read More »
  • Nathan LePas Logan Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Nathan LePas Logan Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 30, 2018

    Read More »
  • Clifford J. Eberling Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Clifford J. Eberling Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Darlene Ann Hoffstetter Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Darlene Ann Hoffstetter Obituary

    Ashtabula, Ohio, August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • David James Krok, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David James Krok, Sr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Stella Cerimele Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Stella Cerimele Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help