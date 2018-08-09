Nathan LePas Logan Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the World Fellowship Interdenominational Church, 494 W. Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, for Mr. Nathan LePas Logan, 62, of Youngstown who transitioned to a better life on Monday, July 30, 2018 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center - Youngstown.

Mr. Logan, lovingly known as “Big Red”, was born December 15, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Nathaniel “Hook” and Margaret Wilson Logan.

He was a 1975 South High School graduate and attended Michigan State and Youngstown State Universities majoring in engineering.

He had worked with Borden Dairy for 24 years, Taylor Steel for seven years and Parker Hannafin (formerly Commercial Shearing) for ten years, retiring in 2011. As a youth, Nathan would work with his father as a stable hand at the “McGuffey Dude Ranch”.

He was a member of the World Fellowship Interdenominational Church where he served as an usher. He also attended the Agape Bible Fellowship Church in Maryland, where he also served as an usher.

He was one of the founders of the “5 Serious Brothers” Production Company.

Nathan enjoyed gardening, horseback riding (having won the 4-H Blue Ribbon Champion), boxing, loved the outdoors and was an excellent swimmer.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, his children, Nathan Logan, Keland Logan and Bradley Logan all of Youngstown, Lauren Sullivan of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Adrian Ball of Boston, Massachusetts and Leigha Sullivan of Landover, Maryland; four sisters, Marilyn (Dennis) Riggins of Atlanta, Georgia, Jennifer Logan, Brenda Logan and Natetay Jones all of Youngstown; four grandchildren; his fiancée, Carla K. Sullivan of Palmer Park, Maryland and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and three brothers.

Friends may call Friday, August 10, 2018 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home and on Saturday, August 11 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.