Nathalie Lampkins, Harrisburg, PA

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mrs. Nathalie Lampkins will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle.

Mrs. Lampkins departed this life December 22, 2019 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Lampkins was born December 18, 1941 in Mobile, Alabama, a daughter of Henry and Thelma Robinson Etheridge.

She was a 1959 graduate of Farrell High School.

She was formerly employed as a daycare provider, nanny and crossing guard.

She was an evangelist at Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle in Farrell, Pennsylvania. She faithfully served in various ministries including the Inner Circle Prayer group and the Usher Board.

She was a loving wife and dedicated mother who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Stacey (Kenny) Moyer, Ryan Lampkins and Sybil Lampkins; her sisters, Sallie Saunders and Guanzetta Washington; her Godson, James Edwards; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends including Moseann Edwards and Ollie Mae McKeithen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph “Eddie” Lampkins, whom she married June 13, 1962; her brother, Henry Etheridge, Jr.; her close friend, Dorothy Thompson and Lee Smith, whom she reared as a son.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Nathalie Lampkins