Naomi Jean Black, Fredonia, PA

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi Jean Black, of Fredonia, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday evening, September 5, 2020. She was 71.

She was born in Mercer, on October 1, 1948, a daughter of the late John W. and Alice B. (Baun) Black.

She was a graduate of the Lakeview High School, Class of 1967.

She is survived by her daughter, Krista (Peter) Resek, Fredonia; her former husband, Dan Beougher, Stoneboro; two sisters, Mrs. Barbara Black Seiver, Greenville and Mrs. Dorse (Robert) Black Augustine, Greenville; four brothers, Merle (Donna) Black, Volant, John (Jeanette) Black, Mercer, Rich Black and his fiancé, Kathy, Hermitage and David Black, Mercer; two grandchildren, Casey and Aiden Resek, Fredonia; two sister-in-laws, Carol Black, Greenville and Karen Black, Fredonia and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces an nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Wayne Black, Ralph Black and Robert Black and a brother-in-law, Daniel Seiver

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 169 Second Street, Fredonia concluding with private family services.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.snyderfh.com

