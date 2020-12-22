Naomi E. Swartzbeck, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi Edwards Swartzbeck, 95, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at The Grove in Greenville.

Mrs. Swartzbeck was born May 11, 1925, in Indianola, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Carlton and Harriet Parker Edwards.

She was a 1943 alumna of Brookfield High School and received her Registered Nurse education at Youngstown Hospital School thereafter.



“Ome” as she was known, served in the Nurse Corps during World War II before eventually working for the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad for the remainder of her career, retiring as the railroad’s Supervisor of their Greenville Emergency Room.

A member of St. Clement’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, Naomi was an avid bridge player with interests in gardening, golf, cooking and travel.

She married her husband Clarence Swartzbeck in 1948. “Clary” passed away in 1976 and Naomi never remarried.



A loving sister and aunt, she leaves two sisters, Beth Edwards, Greenville and Lois Quinn and her husband, William, Allison Park, Pennsylvania; two nieces, Susan Kinchelow and her husband, William P., Pittsburgh and Carla Oliver and her husband, Gary, Toronto, Ontario, Canada; a nephew, William C. Quinn and his wife, Jennifer Bermudez Quinn, Nashua, New Hampshire and a great-nephew, William E. Kinchelow, Mason, OH.

Besides her husband, Naomi was preceded in death by her parents and her third sister, Yvette Edwards Hartman.



In light of Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be held for Naomi at a time appropriate for gathering.

Memorial contributions are asked to be made in Naomi’s memory to the American Nurses Foundation www.nursingworld.org/foundation, American Heart Association 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH, 44514, or St. Clement’s Episcopal Church, Greenville, 724-588-6440.



Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Naomi E. Swartzbeck, please visit our Tribute Store.