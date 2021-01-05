Nancy McCurdy, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy McCurdy died peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021.

Born on January 4, 1926, she was the daughter of Ruth Webb McDowell and Alexander McDowell of Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Raised in Jamestown, she graduated from Jamestown High School in 1944 with studies at Western Reserve University.

One of her most prized childhood memories was participating in the inaugural activities for Pymatuning Dam, dressed as a Spirit of the Waters and riding on the float with Governor Pinchot for this historic event.

Nancy was married to Wells McCurdy from 1947 until his death in 1978.

She worked for Thiel College from 1979 to 1989, when she retired.

Between 1983 and 1991, she made five trips to England and Scotland with her sister, Jean Amy, brother-in-law, Bob Amy and their cousin, Bobbie Law.

In July 2001, she was inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame for her unbroken record of 50 years of voting.

She was a member of Hillside United Presbyterian Church for 70 years. In 2005, she was named Hillside Presbyterian Woman of the Year.

She played in the Women’s Golf League at the Jamestown Golf Course. She was a long-time volunteer for the Good Shepherd thrift store in Greenville.

For more than 60 years, she enjoyed entertaining from her home on Sylvan Way. Her greatest pleasure was watching her grandchildren grow and actively participate in their lives.

She is survived by her daughter, Madge (Dennis Nichols) of Beaver, Pennsylvania; son, Wells McCurdy of Falls Church, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Christine McCurdy of Greenville; granddaughters, Melissa Raber of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Elizabeth McCurdy of Greenville; grandsons, Ben Nichols of Atlanta, Georgia, Todd Nichols of Beaver, Pennsylvania, Matt Nichols of Sturbridge, Massachusetts and Jonathan McCurdy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and nine great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wells; son, Alexander and sister, Jean.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Presbyterian Church, 2 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. Sean Hall, Pastor, officiating. The service will be available via live stream at:

facebook.com/hillsidepresby

All in attendance must wear a mask.



Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Presbyterian Church, 2 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.