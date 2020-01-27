Nancy M. Lawrence, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy M. Lawrence, 89, of Niles, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:05 p.m. in Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Home in Niles.

Nancy was a lifelong area resident, born July 31, 1930 in Warren, the only child of the late Martin J. and Anne Rogers Stanton.

A St. Mary’s High School graduate, Nancy attended Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1951.

Although she worked as a registered nurse in several areas of Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Nancy worked many years in Labor & Delivery before employment with Dr. Williams in Niles.

She was known for her beautiful singing voice and sang in several choirs throughout the area. As a member of St Lukes’s Episcopal Church in Niles, she also sang in the choir there as well.

A member of the Wally Byam Airstream Club, Nancy and her husband, Tom, enjoyed traveling throughout the country and especially enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach each year.

Nancy was married on August 2, 1952 to Edward T. “Tom” Lawrence, Sr. for over 59 years until his passing on February 2, 2012. Together they shared the love of four children, Karen Sherwood, who preceded her in death, Cynthia (Bob) Swartz of DeBary, Florida, Edward T. (Susan) Lawrence, Jr. of Warren and Bonnie (Tim) Best of Grafton, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Jason Sherwood, Brandon Sherwood, Bobby Swartz, Jeramy Swartz, Nicole Stokes, Lyndsay Thomas, Melanie Pauley, Lauren Ameen, Steven Best and Shelby Best and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, husband and daughter, Nancy was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Patricia Best and a great-granddaughter, Lexi Sherwood.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 348 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the church followed with burial in Howland Township Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.