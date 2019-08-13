Nancy Lee Shearer, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Shearer, 77, of Hermitage, PA, passed away following a brief illness at 2:50 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Nancy was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on March 12, 1942 to the late James and Victoria Campbell Seeley.

She was married to Robert Wensel Shearer on September 22, 1982 and he preceded her in death on October 20, 2017.

Nancy attended the Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

Nancy was a graduate of Commodore Perry High School. She held numerous jobs over the years in the Shenango Valley and most recently was an employee of Quality Steel in Transfer, Pennsylvania, working in the accounting department.

Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother. Her favorite hobby was flying and she became a licensed pilot. She also enjoyed gardening.

Nancy is survived by: two sons, James David Stanley of Oil City, Pennsylvania, and Raymond Scott Stanley of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; Allyson Stanley, Carter Stanley and Michael Stanley, all of Oil City, Pennsylvania; and Reigyn Stanley of Aurora, IL, a sister, Sandy Ceremuga and her husband, Ed, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Seeley.

A private ceremony will be held for the immediate family.

