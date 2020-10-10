Nancy Lee Rek, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Rek, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening October 7, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Salem, Ohio on August 7, 1930 the daughter of Willis Michael and Hazel Blanche (Knepper) Stamp.



Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Salem High School and received her Bachelors of Music in Piano in 1952 from the Cleveland Institute of Music.

Following her studies she taught piano for ten years.

She was a member of the Niles and Salem Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith where she faithfully played the piano and organ for over fifty years and attended Bible studies.

She enjoyed baking, especially baking and sharing her “Famous Banana Nut Cake.”



Nancy is survived by two sons, Robert L. Rek of Wyoming, Bradley R. (Lisa) Rek of Howland; four grandchildren, Hedda, Shannon (Agustin), Sean (Katey), William; great-granddaughter Stella Dee; and brother, Thomas (Joyce) Stamp of Sarasota, Florida.



She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest R. “Ernie” Rek whom she married on October 24, 1954 and who died on August 21, 2020 and a sister, Shirley McGaffick who died in 1972.



Private calling hours were held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles.

Burial was in Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

An on-line Zoom memorial service will be held on October 22, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UH Seidman Cancer Center for Brain Cancer Research in care of the Rek family.

