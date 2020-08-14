Nancy Lee Curtis, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Curtis, 81, formerly of East Palestine, passed away from a short-term illness at the Hospice House in Poland surrounded by her children on Thursday, August 13.

Nancy was born March 26, 1939 in Salem, daughter of Glenn and Margaret Guy Kennedy.

Nancy was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown, Ohio.

As a resident of Springfield Township, Nancy directed a local majorette drill team in the 1960s. Her drill team, the “Robinettes”, participated in all local parades and competitions with neighborhood children taking part.

She was a member of the All Faith Choir and Director of the Youth Group and Bible School in Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Springfield.

Besides being a wonderful mother, Nancy was employed at JC Penny as a salesperson and then proudly spent over 20 years as an Activity Director at the Blackburn Home in Poland.

She was preceded in death by her husband earlier in the year, Donald Curtis, whom she married in 1981 and were happily married for 39 years. Also, by her parents, Glenn and Margaret Kennedy, a brother, Wayne Kennedy, as well as three great-grandchildren, Katie Biroschak, Liam and Oliver Sugar.

Nancy is survived by five children, Deborah (Dana) Mirone of Poland, Rebecca Heck of Boardman, David (Cindi) Heck of North Lima, Gregory (Terry) Heck of Dunedin, Florida and Peggy (Danny) Richey of Petersburg; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Following Nancy’s wishes, a private service for her family will be held and be officiated by Pastor Larry Kinker.

Memorial contributions can be made in Nancy’s name to Marian Assisted Living Center, C/O Activities Department, 9802 Market Street, North Lima, OH 44452.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences for the family at www.linsley-royal.com.

