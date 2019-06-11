Nancy Lee Bartel Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Bartel, 72, of Hermitage, formerly of Pikeville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday evening, June 9, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Bartel was born November 17, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Betty (Buzzard) Courson.

She was a 1965 graduate of West Middlesex High School.

A homemaker, Nancy was of the Pentecostal faith and a former member of Shepherd of the Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church, Sharpsville.

She enjoyed helping those in need and volunteering at the local food bank.

Her husband, Fredrick Bartel, whom she married February 26, 1966, passed away June 6, 2013.

She is survived by a daughter, Heather Boughner and her husband, David, of Utica, Pennsylvania; a son Robert Bartel and his wife, Brittany, of South Pymatuning Township; four grandchildren, Savannah Bartel, Brittani and Danelle Jiglio and Daniel Bartel; a great-granddaughter, Madison Jiglio and two sisters, Betsy Ellis of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and Donna Bailey, of Brookville, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a daughter, Tiffanny Bartel and a sister, Bonnie Wagner.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. prior to the service Friday, June 14 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 14 in the funeral home following visitation.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.