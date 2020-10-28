Nancy L. Trusz, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Trusz, 81, passed away peacefully at 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Antonine Village Nursing Center, North Jackson.

Nancy was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on March 6, 1939 the daughter of Sheldon and Florence (Mercer) Burns and came to the Lordstown area many years ago.



Nancy was previously employed for the Warren Wholesale Supply Company, Ohio Bell Telephone Company and the recreation programs for Lordstown Village Community Center.

She was a devoted homemaker for her husband and children. She enjoyed the family gatherings and activities with relatives and friends.

She was a graduate of Altoona High School.



Nancy is survived by a son, Robert “Bob” (Audrey) Trusz, Jr. of Ada; two daughters, Robyn Jo (Danny) Mylar of Lordstown and Renee J. (William) Hiner of Strongsville; nine grandchildren, Greg, Sarah, Danny Ray, Kailen, Kelselyn, Kenna Raigh, Kerrianne, Austin and Emily and three great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Grayson and Jude.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Trusz, Sr., whom she married August 2, 1958 and who died on February 14, 2014; grandson, Kole Mylar and sister, Delene Lytle.



Funeral services will be at Noon on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home with the Rev. Douglas Brown officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the services.

Burial will be in Lordstown Cemetery.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences to the family.

