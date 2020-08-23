Nancy L. McKeough, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD City, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy McKeough, 77, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mildred (Gallaher) Koch and was born August 24, 1942 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

Nancy was a graduate on Riverside High School and attended Garfield Business School and received her Associates Degree, but she was “almost an M.D.”

She met and married the love of her life, Tom McKeough in 1956.

She was in the business field for almost 50 years working as an insurance clerk in the medical field, after she retired, she was a caregiver.

She was a member of Union Goodwill Community Church, for over 50 years.

She loved to travel, especially trips to Disney World in Florida and on cruises. She also enjoyed going to the theater, to see plays and went every summer. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with them. She also loved spoiling all the family dogs, especially Mikey. She loved Christmas and would put up a Christmas tree in every room, as it was her favorite holiday. She loved to give to people or anyone who needed anything. She was caring, loving and always generous. She will be missed and loved, by all who knew her

She is survived by her children, Linda Dallies and her husband, William, of Ellwood City, James McKeough and his wife, Haeng, of Ellwood City and David McKeough and his wife, Lisa, of South Carolina; grandchildren, Thomas McKeough, Kristin Custer, Ashley Freed and her husband, Chris and Kayla Matsook and her husband, Nick, all of Ellwood City and great-grandchildren, Darius, Avalise, Bradley, Gavin, Carson, Stone and Rory.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. McKeough; daughter, LuAnn Teapole; one son, Jerry McKeough and brothers, Lonnie Koch, Alan Koch and Terry Koch.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home located at 6th Street and Park in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

