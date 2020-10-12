Nancy Jean DelSignore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean DelSignore passed peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 after a four month battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy.

Nancy was born Sunday May 22, 1938 to the late Simo and Daisy Wukovich in their home on Orange Street.

She grew up in the Youngstown area and had graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

She met the love of her life, Rudy DelSignore at Yellow Creek Park, whom she would later marry in November of 1959.

Nancy’s younger years were spent as a homemaker and mother in Struthers. She became an L.P.N. in 1983 and had worked for Glenview Manor and Forum Health. After her retirement, she continued to practice nursing, working in her son-in-law’s office.

Her life revolved around her family. She loved cooking and baking with Rudy, family gatherings and spending time with her family through the years at Geneva-on-the-Lake. Her favorite things to watch on TV were the Steelers and Indians games and she hardly ever missed Days of Our Lives.

Nancy’s spunky personality will be dearly missed by her family. She leaves her son, Marc (Cheryl) DelSignore; two daughters, Cindy (Frank) Yannucci and Marcy Serich; her grandchildren, Ashlea (James) Kriebel, Marc DelSignore, Frank, Samantha and Alexandra Yannucci, Miranda (Michael) Giallousis and Savanah Serich, as well as two great-grandsons, Kayden and Kole Kriebel, who brought her so much love, joy and laughter.

Due to COVID-19, a private service for her family will be celebrated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley.

Nancy’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. David Rich and to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their kind and caring support during her illness.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy Jean DelSignore, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: