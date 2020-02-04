Nancy Jane Bednarczyk, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jane Bednarczyk (Amsler) lost her courageous battle with cancer on Monday, February 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Knox, Pennsylvania on October 27, 1937.

She graduated from Meadville High School in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Nancy lived her life in both Pennsylvania and Ohio.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Stanley S. Bednarczyk and her caring daughter, Theresa J. DeLuca, both of Cortland, Ohio; her devoted son, Michael F. Zuzolo of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and her beautiful granddaughter, the light of her life, with whom she was blessed, Michelle M. Marchand of Chicago, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Jane Amsler and her first husband, Mike Zuzolo.

Nancy enjoyed gourmet cooking, gardening and was a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed vacationing and especially loved visiting Lake Erie with her family and close friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful friend, confidant and mentor.

Nancy enjoyed her career as a dental receptionist.

Her desire was to bring joy and happiness wherever she went. She was a thoughtful caring person. Our hearts are forever broken, and our lives will never be the same. We take comfort that she is now at peace with our Lord.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Ohio Living Lake Vista for their compassionate care and support.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna. Friends may call 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to Mass.

Interment will take place privately at St. John Cemetery in Coitsville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.