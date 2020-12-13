Nancy J. Vermeire, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. (McLusky) Vermeire, age 82, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family and caregivers.

Born April 7, 1938 in Pittston, Pennyslvania, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Doris (Graginski) McLusky.

She married Dr. David A. Vermeire on October 21, 2004 and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2018.

Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Sharon High School. She worked for over 30 years for First National Bank as an administrative assistant, until her retirement in 2003. She also sold Mary Kay Cosmetics.

Nancy had many interests, including reading, walking, gardening, cooking and baking. She liked to travel and spend time with her grandkids. She also loved spending time at her home in Florida.

Nancy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon and the American Business Women’s Association.

Nancy is survived by two daughters, Karen (Ed) Shaffer of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cheryl (Dave) Rueberger of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a brother, David (Edie) McLusky of Clermont, Florida and three grandchildren, Adam Shaffer and his husband, Bradley Mighdoll, Kaelah (Nicholas) Tristani and Megan Borawski.

A celebration of life for Nancy will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Golden Care Givers and Family Hospice and Palliative Care.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 600 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146 or Angels for Animals, 4750 W South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

