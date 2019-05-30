Nancy J. Pfund Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Pfund, 82, of Girard, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Boardman.

Nancy was born August 20, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Anthony and Myrtle (Deckant) Stronz.

She had worked for various mortgage companies during her working career.

Nancy enjoyed crocheting, word search puzzles and was an avid reader.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Kathi (David Stevens) Sorvillo of Girard, Thomas E. (Tracy) DeWitt, Jr., of Hubbard, David V. (Sherry) DeWitt, Sr. of Hubbard, Robert P. DeWitt, with whom she made her home and Heidi (Jeff) Gilger of Boardman; her grandchildren, Roger and Nicholas Crawford, Kara Eldridge, David DeWitt, Jr., Jeffrey Gilger, Jr. and Kamryn Gilger and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Amelia, Chloe, Mallory, Aubrey and Jeffrey III.

Nancy is preceded in death by her sister, Jane Carver and brother, Anthony Stronz, Jr.

Private services where held at Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley for all the kind and compassionate care that was given to their mother and suggests any memorial contributions to made to Hospice of The Valley in Nancy’s memory.

