Nancy Elizabeth McElree, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Elizabeth McElree, age 62, of Ghanna, Ohio and formerly of Greenville passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Monday, March 16, 2020.

She was born December 3, 1957 to Geraldine M. and Dr. Frank E. McElree, Jr.

She graduated from Greenville High School in 1976 and from West Virginia Weslyan College in 1980.

Nancy lived and worked in Oklahoma and Arizona, finally settling in Columbus, Ohio.

She was a free spirit, and loved her independence.

Surviving are her mother; sister, Rev. Lynn M. Portz and her husband; Rev. Dr. Douglas E. Portz; of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Thomas J. McElree and his wife, Marianne, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Frank (Mack) E. McElree III, of Fort Myers, Florida;, one nephew, Ben Portz; three nieces, Rev. Bethany Harbaugh and her husband, Dr. Matthew Harbaugh, Jennifer McElree and Lauren McElree and two great-nephews, Daniel Harbaugh and Eli Harbaugh.

She was predeceased by her grandparents and her father.

There will be no calling hours and a memorial service will be held at a later time at the discretion of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.