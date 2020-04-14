Nancy D. Stewart, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy D. Stewart, age 62, formerly of Sharon and Greenville, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 in The Grove at New Wilmington.

She was born in Greenville on July 7, 1957 to Raymond and Pauline (Ramsey) Morford.

Nancy had attended Greenville Senior high School and was of the Baptist faith.

She enjoyed crocheting, watching TV and reading.

Nancy is survived by her two brothers, Robert Morford and Raymond Edward Morford, both of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

All services are private.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.