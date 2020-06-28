Nanci E. Takash, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nanci E. (Adler) Takash, age 82, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania went to be with her Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Born January 2, 1938 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late William and Blanche (Slayton) Adler.

She married John H. Takash 49 years ago and he survives at home.

Nanci graduated from Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 and worked as a nurse for several doctors in the area but most notably, Dr. Robert Sass, for whom she worked for numerous years.

Nanci loved dogs and was the head of the former Mercer County Dog Training Club. She was previously a member of the Hickory Township VFDLA. Nancy was a member of the East Side Baptist Disciples of Christ Church and also attended the Central Christian Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two brothers, Richard (Shirley) Adler of Utah and William (Patricia) Adler of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, George (Patricia) Takash of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Lew Voisey officiating. (Facemasks are required within the church building).

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Tails of Hope, 2450 Hoezle Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

