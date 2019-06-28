Nadine L. Stevenson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nadine L. Stevenson, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4:32 a.m. in the Cleveland Clinic.

Nadine was born on Saturday, January 15, 1955 in Warren the daughter of the late Benjamin D. Carroll and Delores Austin and was reared by her foster mother, Geneva Rodgers and was a lifelong area resident.

A graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, Nadine was a homemaker and enjoyed life to the fullest.

She attended Greater Apostolic Faith Church in Warren.

Fond memories will forever be remembered by her daughter, Kimberly Folmar of Warren; six brothers, Dell Carroll of Howland, Fuquan and Kiheem Carroll of Youngstown, James Vernon Carroll of Oakland, California, James Moore of Philadelphia and Brian Stevenson of Columbus; three sisters, Felicia Hughley of Warren, Pamela Davis of Columbus and Cynthia (Willliam) White of Nashville, Tennessee and six grandchildren.

Besides her parents and foster mother, Nadine was preceded in death by a son, Damon Stevenson and a brother, Calvin Stevenson.

Family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. in the sanctuary of Greater Apostolic Faith Church, 3571 Tod Avenue, Warren, OH 44485.

A going home service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, in the church with Pastor District Elder Phillip W. Shealey as celebrant.

Entombment will follow in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.