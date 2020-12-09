Myrtle Mae Roberts, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle Mae Roberts, 91, of 1420 Fourth Drive, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 9:05 p.m. at Shepherd of The Valley, following an extended illness.

She was born January 28, 1929, in Raleigh, West Virginia, the daughter of Jesse and Pearl Whiteside Hadden, coming to the area 90 years ago.

She was a 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was employed with Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 30 years as a nursing assistant, retiring in 1985.

She was a member of House of Prayer United Holiness Church, where she formerly served as President of the Mother’s Board, Missionary Board, Usher Board, member of the Nurses Guild, Pastors Aide and Director of the Little Angels Choir.

She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and reading.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Clarence Roberts, Jr. and Larry (Sue) Roberts, both of Warren; six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ernest Stigall; one stepbrother, Elder Wilbur Hadden and one sister, Irene Marie Honeywood.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 2706 Steel Street SW, Warren, OH 44485.

