Myrtle Inez Pratt Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration will be held in Woodland, Mississippi for Mrs. Myrtle Inez Pratt, 77, of Youngstown, who transitioned to her Heavenly home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Pratt was born November 17, 1941 in Houston, Mississippi, a daughter of William and Pearlie Mae Davidson Chandler.

While in Mississippi, Myrtle had been employed with Ceramic Tile and was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on its usher and choir ministries.

Upon coming to the Youngstown area, she attended the New Hope Baptist Church.

Myrtle enjoyed cooking and attending gospel musicals.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her mother, Pearlie Mae Lyles of Woodland, Mississippi; her daughter, Sandra (Rev. Kevin, Sr.) Crum of Girard; four grandchildren, Kevin, Jr., Lori, Rae’ven and Rachel; five sisters, Louise Gladney of Houston, Mississippi, Joyce Adkinson, Regina (Charles) Lee, Dorothy Bowens and Lucy (George) Davis; five brothers, William (Grace) Chandler, Roosevelt (Arma Jean) Chandler, Winston (Alice Chandler) Lilton Lyles and Ricky Lyles all of Woodland, Mississippi and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; stepfather, Cleophus Lyles and a brother, Nelson Lyles.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Pleasant Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 2384 Highway 389, Woodland, MS 39776. Funeral services will follow at Noon.

Local arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Final arrangements by the Montgomery Mortuary, Houston, MS.